Former Alabama Grocer Greg Calhoun Passes Away At 66

Longtime Montgomery businessman and local grocery store owner Greg Calhoun died Thursday, according to his daughter, reports the Montgomery Advertiser. He was 66.

In her post on Facebook, Mr. Calhoun’s daughter ShaKenya Calhoun, wrote, “Today my father, Greg Calhoun was granted his Heavenly wings in Los Angeles, CA at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center at 5:55 a.m. The Lord called home a true General in the Army. Words can’t express the shock and hurt we are enduring at this moment, but we know God does not make any mistakes. Lord knows we are truly grateful for the time God has given us with him. Words can’t express his character. Many great memories that we will forever cherish in our hearts. Please keep my family and I lifted up in prayer during this difficult time.”

Mr. Calhoun owned Calhoun Foods, which operated in west Montgomery for more than 20 years, starting in 1984. At one point he owned 15 locations. He also founded Calhoun Enterprises and was involved in several other business ventures, including HarCal Enterprises, a joint venture with TV personality Steve Harvey.

Montgomery’s last Calhoun Foods closed in 2015.

“I kind of regret it, being the only one African-American in the grocery business in the city of Montgomery, but business is business and you have to do what you have to do,” Mr. Calhoun said at the time.

Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange on Oct. 11 issued a statement remembering Mr. Calhoun.

“Greg Calhoun’s legacy will inspire future business leaders in Montgomery. He brought jobs and hope to Montgomerians by building an operation from the ground up and catering to the needs of the community. Our thoughts are with his family today as we say goodbye to one of Montgomery’s own,” he said.

