Aldi Never Any! Meats Receive The Good Housekeeping Seal

The entire lineup of products under the Aldi-exclusive brand of meats, Never Any!, has earned the Good Housekeeping Seal, a symbol of quality assurance and consumer protection since 1909. All meats in the Never Any! line are certified by the USDA as raised antibiotic-free, with no added hormones or steroids, and no animal byproducts (vegetarian fed).

“The Aldi Never Any! line has earned the Good Housekeeping Seal because it demonstrates a commitment to ensuring high-quality meat and poultry products through ethical agricultural practices,” said Jaclyn London, MS, RD, CDN, Good Housekeeping Institute nutrition director. “Aldi offers a variety of nutritious, delicious options with a wide range of prep and cooking ingredients. We welcome this innovative and consumer-conscious product line from Aldi into our Good Housekeeping Seal ‘family!'”

The brand, launched in 2016, includes more than 20 meats, such as Never Any! Chicken Breasts, Never Any! Hickory Bacon and Never Any! Chicken Sausage. The seal for Never Any! joins a growing list of more than 300 recent product recognitions and awards for Aldi, including the Good Housekeeping Seal for more than 50 products in its liveGfree line of gluten-free foods.

“The Good Housekeeping Seal, which is considered the gold standard in helping to guide shoppers, reinforces how ALDI is committed to offering high-quality food at affordable prices,” the company said in a statement.

“We know our customers are looking for natural foods free from added ingredients, and that’s what our Never Any! brand offers,” said Scott Patton, Aldi VP of corporate buying. “We’re proud to have the backing of the Good Housekeeping Seal for Never Any! It’s one more way we show people the care we put into bringing them great food at great prices.”

