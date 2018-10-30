Former C&S Wholesale Exec Joins FMS Solutions

FMS Solutions Holdings has hired Gary Bickmore as its new key account executive for the Western U.S.

“Gary has a tremendous level of experience in wholesale and grocery retail for the past 32 years,” the company says. “In addition, he has worked with companies that utilize FMS services and products themselves.”

With more than 30 years of professional management and business development experience, Bickmore most recently served as SVP/GM for C&S Wholesale Grocers. At C&S, he oversaw all aspects of the West Coast and Hawaii operations, including warehouse, transportation, sales, profit and loss. He previously served as SVP and division manager for Associated Wholesale Grocers Inc. He currently serves on the board of Western Association of Food Chains (WAFC).

“His combination of industry experience and time working with companies that consume and believe in the FMS services make Gary a tremendous addition to our team,” said Robert Graybill, FMS president and CEO.

Bickmore will be based out of Salt Lake City, Utah.

Founded in 1974, FMS is a provider of benchmarking, best practices, strategic support and consulting services to independent supermarkets across the U.S., Canada and the Caribbean. FMS services organizations in more than 4,200 locations.

