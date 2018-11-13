Parker’s Celebrates The Opening Of Its New Pooler, Georgia, Store

Convenience store chain Parker’s recently hosted a grand opening celebration at its new store across from Savannah Quarters at Mosaic Town Center in Pooler, Georgia. The company’s 54th store, located near I-16 Exit 155, offers Southern-inspired food as well as coffee, 28-degree beer, fountain drinks and a range of convenience items.

Parker’s President and CEO Greg Parker and Pooler Mayor Mike Lamb cut the ribbon at the grand opening, which was attended by Pooler Mayor Pro-Tem Rebecca Benton, Pooler Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Pam Southard and Pooler Chamber board members and ambassadors.

The new store features a selection of the fresh food that Parker’s is known for. Breakfast, lunch and dinner items are offered from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. Highlights include fresh, never-frozen, antibiotic-free, hormone-free, double-breaded chicken tenders, as well as cheese grits, breakfast casserole and more. All food is made on-site from fresh ingredients.

Headquartered in Savannah, Georgia, Parker’s employs nearly 1,000 individuals throughout southeast Georgia and South Carolina. Founded in 1976, Parker’s has earned accolades for its new Parker’s Rewards loyalty program, award-winning Fueling the Community charitable initiative, mobile app, and PumpPal program, which has saved customers more than $10 million since its inception.

The company has been ranked on Inc.’s elite list of the top 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. for four consecutive years and has been recognized by USA Today for its food selection.

