GMA Honors PFMA Baloga With Excellence In Government Affairs Award

The Grocery Manufacturers Association (GMA) presented Alex Baloga, president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association (PFMA), with the 2018 GMA Excellence in Government Affairs Award at the Food Industry Association Executives Annual Meeting in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

“Alex’s leadership and unwavering dedication are the embodiment of a true advocate,” said Greg Costa, senior director of state affairs, GMA. “We are fortunate to have him representing the industry both in Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C., and honored to recognize him with this award.”

The Excellence in Government Affairs Award is presented each year to an outstanding state association executive in recognition of their partnership with GMA to advance public policy initiatives in state and local jurisdictions that benefit consumer product manufacturers and retailers alike.

“At PFMA, we serve as the voice representing thousands of businesses and individuals working in the food and beverage industry in Pennsylvania and neighboring states,” said Baloga. “We work hard every day to promote the industry and drive positive legislative change for our members statewide and in Philadelphia, which currently includes an ongoing effort to repeal a sugar-sweetened beverage tax that’s crippling businesses.”

During Baloga’s tenure with PFMA, the association has lobbied a variety of issues on behalf of its membership, including taking a lead role in Pennsylvania and contributing considerably to the federal lobbing effort on GMO labeling, which led to preemption of state labeling laws. Baloga and PFMA also have been leaders in the fight to halt discriminatory taxes on beverages in Philadelphia and throughout the state, forming the “Ax the Bev Tax Coalition.”

Baloga joined PFMA in 2013, quickly rising to run the organization. After serving first as director of government affairs and then adding communications to his portfolio in 2014, he was promoted to VP of external relations in 2015, and then president and CEO during the summer of 2017. Baloga leads PFMA’s state, local and federal government relations efforts, Philadelphia Food PACs and PFMA’s legislative, pharmacy and WIC Stakeholder’s Committees.

Additionally, Baloga serves on the classification and ratings committee for the Pennsylvania Compensation Rating Bureau and as a board member on the Underground Storage Tank Indemnification Fund. He represents PFMA members on the newly created Pennsylvania Lottery Sales Advisory Council. Baloga previously served as deputy finance director for Senator Robert P. Casey’s re-election campaign and as a regional field manager in his Senate office.

GMA is a trade organization representing food, beverage and consumer products companies and associated partners. Founded in 1908, GMA has a primary focus on product safety, science-based public policies and industry initiatives that seek to empower people with the tools and information they need to make informed choices and lead healthier lives, the organizations says.

