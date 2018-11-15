Collins Steps Down As Harps Chairman, Eskew Succeeds Him

During Harps Food Stores’ annual board meeting, Roger Collins, chairman, stepped down, and Kim Eskew, president and CEO, was elected to fill his position. Collins is fully retiring after serving as chairman for the past 17 years.

At the same meeting, three new board members were elected to serve from Harps and they are David Ganoung, VP of marketing; Frank Ray, VP of HR; and Mike Thurow, VP of store systems.

“Roger Collins was exactly the right person at the right time to lead Harps from a family-owned and -operated business to an employee-owned and -operated business. Every employee owner will have a better retirement and future because of Roger’s leadership,” said Eskew.

Since the company became employee-owned in 2001, shares of its stock have risen from $27 to $445 per share.

Harps was founded in Springdale, Arkansas, in 1930 by Harvard and Floy Harp. For many years the company grew under the leadership of sons Don and Gerald Harp until 2001 when the company completed a buyout and became 100 percent employee-owned. It has since grown to operate 90 store locations in Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Kansas.

