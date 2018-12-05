Stavis Seafoods Adds Seafood Industry Veterans To Management Team

Stavis Seafoods, a Boston, Massachusetts-based vertically integrated importer and manufacturer of fresh and frozen seafood, has named Mohamed Fakira and Allison Roderick as its new VP of operations and director of quality, respectively.

Fakira is charged with optimizing and maximizing productivity and efficiencies at all Stavis facilities while creating a strategic organizational plan for the company’s new facility to be developed on the Boston Waterfront. Roderick will be responsible for ensuring the overall quality, safety and consistency of the company’s seafood offerings while implementing and auditing processes and traceability controls at each Stavis location.

“The addition of Mohamed and Allison comes at (an) important time in our growth,” said Chuck Marble, CEO. “Stavis recently expanded to include company-owned vessels and processing plants around the world. As we incorporate and optimize these vertically integrated capabilities, the operations and quality teams will both play an essential role in ensuring we maintain our high standards of customer service and achieve our organizational and quality objectives. Mohamed and Allison also will be key players as we plan our new facility on Boston’s Waterfront and develop new products to penetrate new markets and channels for growth. We are excited that they are joining our growing team.”

Fakira is HACCP and SQF Seafood Certified and a USDA and FDA liaison for all aspects of manufacturing, including product labeling, regulatory compliance and sanitation. He has more than 20 years of strategic and progressive plant management experience that includes serving as plant manager for Bonamar Corp., a seafood importer and distributor out of Florida, as well as overseeing the Florida facility for Slade Gorton, a fresh and frozen seafood distributor headquartered in Boston. Fakira also has experience as a plant manager at Ian’s Natural Foods.

Roderick has more than 18 years of FSQA experience in seafood and holds a master’s degree in food safety from Michigan State University. Her previous experience includes serving as the director of microbiology and quality assurance at Monogram Foods LLC, a value-added meat, snack and appetizer manufacturer. She also has held numerous management positions in the quality department at Gorton’s Inc., a frozen seafood manufacturer headquartered in Gloucester, Massachusetts. Her most recent position at Gorton’s was quality assurance manager of microbiology and food safety.

Stavis Seafoods has been a Boston Waterfront landmark since 1929. A multinational fishing company and manufacturer with vessels and processing plants around the world, the company has a direct connection to fishermen harvesting the seafood on the boat, providing true vertical integration and a traceable hook-to-plate sourcing solution. Stavis’ brands include Bos’n, Prince Edward, Foods From the Sea, Boston Pride, Ocean Delight and ChillFresh.

