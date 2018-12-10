H-E-B Kicks Off 12 Days Of Christmas Spurs Auction

Today, H-E-B, in partnership with Spurs Sports & Entertainment, is launching an H-E-B 12 Days of Christmas Spurs Auction, an online auction that will feature more than a dozen collectibles from the grocer’s comical television commercials featuring San Antonio Spurs players.

Items to hit the auction block include signed robes worn by Spurs legends Bruce Bowen, Tim Duncan, Sean Elliott, George Gervin and David Robinson; Manu Ginobili’s apron from the Taqueria Manu spot; Rudy Gay’s meditation outfit; the magician coat and hat worn by Patty Mills; and several other props from the ads.

Additionally, there will opportunities to bid on tickets to the 2019 Genesis Open golf tournament and a Spurs Gameday Experience package. Starting bids will range from $50 to $500.

All proceeds from the online auction will benefit Silver & Black Give Back, the official nonprofit of Spurs Sports & Entertainment, which supports San Antonio’s youth through community service and sports.

“Over the years, H-E-B’s San Antonio Spurs commercials have become fan favorites. We are excited to auction these fun collectibles, which will benefit such a great organization that supports children in San Antonio,” said Cory Basso, H-E-B group VP of marketing and advertising.

At the beginning of the season, H-E-B launched six 30-second spots that showcased a star-studded cast of current players and Spurs legends. The commercials can be seen at heb.com/spurs.

This effort is part of a continued collaboration between H-E-B and Spurs Sports & Entertainment, which has led to community investment projects and provided Spurs fans and H-E-B customers with player appearances and fan appreciation events throughout the year.

The auction will end on Dec. 21 at 10 p.m.

Keep reading: