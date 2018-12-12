Niceland Brings Traceable Seafood To King Soopers And City Market

Niceland Seafood has become what it says is the first turn-key provider of Icelandic Fish to offer full traceability from “sea to pan.”

Working together with Seattle Fish Co., Niceland Seafood has partnered with King Soopers and City Market for its first retail launch, bringing fully traceable fresh Icelandic seafood product to 65 locations in Colorado.

Most stores will be carrying cod, ocean perch and Arctic charr.

“At King Soopers and City Market, our vision is to serve Colorado through food inspiration and uplift. We are proud to partner with Niceland, who offers state-of-the-art traceability with their products, as well as the sustainability and quality our customers have come to expect when shopping our stores. We want to help you be the hero at mealtime,” said Ron Sparks, King Soopers and City Market meat and seafood merchandiser.

Oliver Luckett, former head of innovation at The Walt Disney Co., and founder and CEO of theAudience, a social media management agency, recently turned his attention to sustainably sourced seafood. Luckett co-founded Niceland Seafood with Icelandic political entrepreneur Heida Helgadottir in June of 2018. In 2015 they started EFNI, a holding company devoted to “sharing the values and spirit of Iceland with the world.” Along with Niceland Seafood, EFNI is incubating HausMart, Reykjavik Greens, Arctic Beauty and TraceabiliT.

“We are thrilled with the rollout at King Soopers and happy that it has confirmed our assumption that customers looking for a healthy meal care about the people and places behind their food. Niceland Seafood is bringing together technology, traceability and a direct relationship between the US customers and Icelandic Seafood for the first time,” said Luckett, chairman of Niceland.

Niceland allows consumers to follow the detailed journey of their fish; trace the timeline from the exact spot in the North Atlantic Ocean where the fish was caught to the name of the boat that reeled it in; and see which processing plant filleted the fish and the flight details from Reykjavík to Denver, right down to the truck that delivered it to the store. The entire timeline is available via a scannable QR code.

“Iceland is a global leader when it comes to sustainable fishing, issuing annual catch limitation quotas that prevent overfishing and keep marine life healthy and balanced. Furthermore, high-tech processing machinery deployed around the country ensure up to 80 percent of the catch is put to use. It is one of the most sustainable fishing industries worldwide,” said Helgadottir, Niceland’s CEO.

This new partnership with King Soopers and City Market is the latest development for Niceland Seafood, which has been expanding its Denver-based operations with new hires in key executive roles.

Keep reading: