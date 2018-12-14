The Shelby Report Will Have A New Look For The New Year

As the new year approaches and thoughts turn to resolutions and self-improvement, The Shelby Report would like to let you know about a few improvements we’re making to our products.

Starting early in the new year, you’ll notice some changes to our website and e-newsletters.

TheShelbyReport.com is getting a new look that we think will make it easier for you to find the news that matters most to you. We’re rolling out an improved, user-friendly browsing experience for our valued readers and business partners. The new design provides streamlined menus, clear navigation and a responsive layout for all platforms.

Our new home page will feature more of the day’s top stories at a glance, as well as the week’s top stories, to make sure you don’t miss a thing. We’ll continue to bring you the most updated and relevant supermarket and grocery news, information and insights.

Our commitment to deliver the news you need promptly and efficiently also has led us to redesign our daily e-newsletter. The new format, launching on Jan. 7, will deliver the same great content subscribers have come to expect from The Shelby Report but in a more streamlined and easy-to-read format.

To that end, we’re combining our Shelby Report and Griffin Report newsletters so that you receive the top stories from each region every single day of the work week, rather than every other day. The new Shelby Report e-newsletter will deliver relevant regional and national supermarket and grocery news and information—from all five regions of the U.S.—every Monday through Friday.

Finally, our print papers are getting an upgrade. Many of our readers already have noticed that we’ve been testing our print editions on high-quality, glossy paper rather than newsprint. You’ve spoken and we’ve listened, so in 2019, the glossy paper is here to stay.

Thank you, our loyal readers, for your continued support.

From all of us at The Shelby Report, we wish you happy holidays and a prosperous new year!