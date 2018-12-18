Schnucks Markets and its CEO was ordered to pay more than $4.5 million to its former president after the court ruled he had been wrongly fired.

Anthony Hucker filed the suit in St. Louis County Circuit Court in 2016 for breach of contract, claiming he had been terminated without cause after he was offered the CEO job at Save-A-Lot.

Hucker said he approached CEO Todd Schnuck, asking him to waive his non-compete agreement, and that Schnuck never responded. He was fired instead, causing him to lose the chance to be CEO of Save-A-Lot. He’s now the president and CEO of Florida-based Southeastern Grocers…

