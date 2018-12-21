Nielsen-Massey Introducing New Single-Origin Vanilla Extracts

Nielsen-Massey Vanillas will debut two new single-origin pure vanilla extracts from Uganda and Indonesia at the upcoming 2019 Winter Fancy Food Show, taking place Jan. 13-15 in San Francisco. These new products for retail and foodservice customers join the company’s existing line of single-origin vanilla products sourced from Madagascar, Mexico and Tahiti.

The two new introductions make Nielsen-Massey the first brand to offer five single-origin pure vanilla extracts, the company says.

“As demand for global flavors skyrockets, we are poised to meet that need by expanding our portfolio of single-origin products for the retail and foodservice markets,” said Kirk Trofholz, CEO. “The addition of Ugandan and Indonesian Pure Vanilla Extracts exemplifies our commitment to offering our customers the highest quality vanilla, sustainably sourced from around the world.”

Ugandan Pure Vanilla Extract features a “bold, creamy-sweet flavor profile with notes of chocolate,” and Indonesian Pure Vanilla Extract has a “strong, upfront flavor profile with woody, smoky notes.”

Ugandan and Indonesian Pure Vanilla Extracts will be available in 4-oz. and 32-oz. sizes. Like all Nielsen-Massey products, the extracts are all-natural, allergen-free, certified kosher, GMO-free and gluten-free.

Nielsen-Massey works directly with in-country suppliers, who source their vanilla from diverse networks of farmers countrywide.

The line expansion is in accordance with the brand’s commitment to sustainability, says Nielsen-Massey. In Indonesia, the company is consulting on the development of a Food Forest Garden program led by the Crown Princess Mangkubumi. The program helps farmers diversify their sources of income and achieve a sustainable living through proven agricultural techniques that maximize crop yields.

As a founding member of the Sustainable Vanilla Initiative, Nielsen-Massey is working with Uganda’s Minister of Agriculture to promote the advancement of the vanilla-growing sector. Strong governmental backing and the creation of a clear regulatory framework will help Uganda’s vanilla output grow, enhancing farmers’ livelihoods and helping to stabilize the global vanilla market, the company says.

