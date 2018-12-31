Food City plans to construct a new 43,700-s.f. store in Erwin, Tennessee, at the intersection of Jonesborough Road and N. Industrial Drive. It is expected to be completed early next summer.

“We are extremely excited to be joining the Erwin retail community. We have serviced many Unicoi County residents through our surrounding stores for years, and now look forward to building them a new state-of-the-art store that will create both jobs and tax revenue for the citizens of Erwin and Unicoi County,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and CEO.

The store will include an in-store bakery and deli, complete with a hot food bar and café seating area. Full-service meat and seafood departments will offer pre-marinated and seasoned oven-ready products, plus a complete selection of meats that are all-natural with no solutions added, including Certified Angus Beef. In-house meat cutters will hand cut steaks and fresh meat to order.

Expanded grocery, frozen food and produce departments will offer a complete selection of gourmet, international and specialty items.

Rapid checkout service will be provided by six traditional check-out lanes, one express lane and four self-check-outs.

The store also will include a Food City Pharmacy equipped with a drive-thru, a Food City Gas n’ Go, and GoCart curbside pick-up, which allows customers to shop on-line at foodcity.com and pick up their order when they arrive at the store.

The new location also will feature several award-winning energy-saving concepts, ranging from energy-efficient glass cooler doors, parking lot lights and refrigeration systems to motion sensors and 100 percent LED lighting, as well as an open rafter ceiling design.

“Our customers can expect to find the same smiling faces, top-quality products and competitive pricing they have come to expect from Food City, housed in a more energy efficient model, along with some exciting new features and conveniences,” says Smith.

Headquartered in Abingdon, Virginia, K-VA-T Food Stores—Food City’s parent company—operates 130 retail outlets throughout southeast Kentucky, southwest Virginia, east Tennessee, Chattanooga and north Georgia.

Keep reading: