Bell And Howell Launches Self-Service Grocery Pickup Solution

Bell and Howell, a provider of retail click-and-collect solutions, is introducing BH QuickCollect, a drive-up automated grocery and general merchandise pickup solution, to retailers and grocers nationwide. The solution features drive-up pickup stations that are built directly into a kiosk, with dedicated parking directly in front of each station.

The modular system can be added to an existing retail building, or as a standalone structure. BH QuickCollect is designed, installed and managed by Bell and Howell, with partners KPS Global and Viscon Logistics

To use the kiosks customers, scan a unique QR code sent when an order is ready for pickup. Their online order is then delivered in as little as 45 seconds, without ever having to enter the store.

“What we’ve accomplished here is unprecedented,” said Joe Zuech, VP of manufacturing and grocery pickup for Bell and Howell. “We’ve brought other leading solution providers and combined them with Bell and Howell technology and know-how to deliver a world-class drive-up and grocery pickup experience designed to provide the most convenient shopping experience possible.”

This automated order retrieval kiosk is the latest addition to the Bell and Howell portfolio of retail click-and-collect solutions. Bell and Howell provides complete project management capabilities, from installation to service, remote monitoring, and advanced analytics.

“As online shopping continues to grow in popularity and convenience, customers are beginning to expect these types of self-service pickup options,” said Larry Blue, president and CEO of Bell and Howell. “We’re continuing to innovate with turn-key solutions for retailers designed to meet the ever-changing needs of the consumer.”