Raley’s Names New Corporate Leader Of Human Resources

Raley’s has promoted Laura Croff to VP of people.

Croff most recently held the title senior director of human resources, leading Raley’s HR business partners and team member relations groups. In her expanded role, Croff will lead the HR strategy for the company, including labor relations, team member relations, compensation, benefits and talent acquisition.

“We are fortunate to have Laura, a proven leader in building high-performing teams and helping people achieve their potential,” said Keith Knopf, Raley’s president and CEO. “I am confident Laura will continue to advance Raley’s as a purpose-driven organization.”

Croff has more than 20 years of experience in HR. She worked for Raley’s from 2005 to 2011 and returned to the organization in 2016. Prior to Raley’s, Croff worked for Farmers’ Rice Cooperative as the director of HR and labor relations.

Croff earned a bachelor of arts degree in family and consumer sciences from California State University, Fresno. She also has earned and maintains multiple professional certifications, including: Senior Professional in Human Resources (SHPR), Professional in Human Resources – California (PHR-CA) and Society for Human Resource Management Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP). She is certified to deliver 360-degree feedback and is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee – Labor Relations/Negotiations program.