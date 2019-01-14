Kroger And OneView Commerce Partner On ‘Next-Gen’ POS Solution

OneView Commerce Inc., a subsidiary of OneView Group Ltd and an SaaS-based headless and serverless digital store platform, has reached an agreement with Kroger to develop what it says is a next-generation point-of-sale solution.

Founded in 2011, OneView has worked with global retailers in more than 15 countries to transform traditional point of sale capabilities into a modern cloud-based omnichannel capable platform, the company says. Its most recent release, OneView Digital Store Version 6, with its headless application and serverless cloud architecture, provides retailers with ownership of the user interface, delivers cross-application integration and includes a library of POS, promotion and inventory templates to deliver an exceptional customer experience.

“The platform has already been proven to allow retailers to rapidly build and deploy production-ready sales and service functions on any device both digitally or in the store,” says OneView.

“Kroger is a leader in bringing exciting and innovative retail technology to market. We are delighted to have the opportunity to collaborate with them as we continue to evolve and improve the OneView platform,” says Linda Palanza, OneView’s CEO. “Retail is going through the most disruptive technology cycle it has ever experienced, and this strategic partnership will ensure that our solutions are retail-relevant and delivering innovation for multiple verticals and every size and type of retailer globally.”