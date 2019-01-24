Aldi Hiring In Georgia As Part Of Nationwide Expansion

Aldi will host hiring events for its Georgia stores on Monday, Jan. 28. Known for offering market-leading wages and health insurance, Aldi is one of the fastest growing retailers in the U.S.

Aldi operates more than 1,800 stores in 35 states and is in the middle of an accelerated expansion plan to increase its store count to 2,500 and create 25,000 jobs by the end of 2022.

Aldi is an award-winning employer and is nationally recognized for its commitment to employees. The company was named a National Top Workplace by Workplace Dynamics in 2017 and 2018, which recognizes organizations with the highest employee engagement. Additionally, Aldi appeared on the Forbes list of America’s Best Large Employers for the fourth consecutive year in 2018 and secured a spot on Indeed’s Best Places to Work: Compensation and Benefits award list in 2018.

Aldi will host hiring events for manager trainees, shift managers and store associates on Monday, Jan. 28, from 7 a.m.-noon and 3-6 p.m. at its stores in Atlanta, Athens, Calhoun, Canton, Carrollton, Cartersville, College Park, Columbus, Conyers, Covington, Cumming, Dacula, Decatur, Douglasville, Duluth, Fayetteville, Gainesville, Griffin, Grovetown, Hiram, Johns Creek, Jonesboro, Kennesaw, LaGrange, Lawrenceville, Lilburn, Lithonia, Loganville, Lovejoy, Mableton, Macon, Marietta, McDonough, Milledgeville, Milton, Newnan, Norcross, Oakwood, Peachtree City, Peachtree Corners, Rome, Roswell, Sandy Springs, Smyrna, Snellville, Stockbridge, Suwanee, Tucker, Warner Robins, Winder and Woodstock.

Salary/wages for manager trainees is $54,000 per year ($23 per hour averaging 45 hours per week), with an opportunity to earn $70,000-$75,000 per year as a store manager.

Shift managers can earn $16.50-$17.20 per hour ($12-$12.70 per hour plus $4.50 per hour when performing manager duties), with base pay to increase after six months of employment.

Store associates can earn $12-$12.70 per hour, with base pay to increase after six months of employment.

To apply, candidates must be 18 years old or older, a high school diploma or GED is preferred, be available to work anytime between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. Monday-Sunday and be able to lift 45 pounds. Management experience is preferred for manager trainees.

Aldi employees averaging more than 25 hours per week are eligible for full health insurance benefits and dental coverage. All employees are invited to participate in the Aldi 401(k) program.