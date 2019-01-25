Rutter’s Partners With Herschel Walker On Southern-Inspired Waffles

York, Pennsylvania-based convenience store chain Rutter’s has partnered with former college and professional football player Herschel Walker and Renaissance Man Food Services to add Southern-inspired waffles to the menus at all of its 73 locations. They are served in breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert menu items.

There are dozens of waffle-based options on both the hot grab-n-go and restaurant touch-screen kiosk. These include breakfast sandwiches made with cage-free eggs and locally sourced proteins, 100 percent Angus burgers and chicken clubs. Customers can order waffles as a side item with butter and syrup or as a breakfast basket meal to include a choice of eggs, meat and potatoes. Lunch and dinner options include chicken and waffles as a standalone item or as part of a dinner basket meal served with options such as mashed potatoes and gravy, coleslaw and a freshly baked dinner roll. The waffles can be topped with chocolate or caramel sauce, powdered sugar, cinnamon or chocolate powder for those wanting dessert.

“Waffles have always been a breakfast comfort food, and chicken and waffles have a rich legacy, some taking origin ownership in the South, others in Harlem and even the Pennsylvania Dutch, which is our backyard,” said Director of Food Service Ryan Krebs. “It has now grown into an offering that can cross all dayparts. This, without a doubt, will be a champion on our menu.”

The Rutter’s menu already features signature specialties like chicken pot pie, BBQ beef short ribs, battered cod sandwiches, the Route 30 burger and nearly 100 local offerings.

The privately held chain of convenience stores operates 73 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia. It is part of a family-managed group of companies that includes convenience stores, a dairy and beverage company and a real estate company.