Grocery Outlet Partners With RangeMe For Product Sourcing

RangeMe , an online platform “revolutionizing new product discovery between product suppliers and top retailers across the country,” is partnering with California-based extreme-value retailer Grocery Outlet .

“We are committed to bringing our customers premium products at tremendous value,” says Steve Wilson, SVP of purchasing for Grocery Outlet. “And part of that commitment relies on having access to an abundance of suppliers who have high-quality, singular products at the ready. Expanding our options and increasing efficiency with RangeMe means we can truly excel for our customers.”

Grocery Outlet is connecting with shoppers seeking deep discounts on name brand products. And now, as a partner with RangeMe, it’s connecting with suppliers to provide the products consumers are demanding, bringing the grocery experience full circle, says RangeMe.

“Welcoming Grocery Outlet to the RangeMe platform opens up a whole new opportunity for our suppliers to connect with a retailer that takes an outside-the-box approach to grocery retail,” says Nicky Jackson, founder and CEO of RangeMe. “Products that traditionally get underutilized because of packaging changes, overruns in production or closeouts are now given new life by a retailer that is continually updating its product selection to bring its customers fresh and innovative products.”

By partnering with RangeMe, Grocery Outlet now can search more than 150,000 product suppliers and their 600,000-plus products all in one place.

“Grocery Outlet’s mission to bring unique products at high savings, while maintaining their independent retailer roots is one of the many reasons we wanted to bring them to RangeMe,” Jackson says. “They are a leader in the trend of opportunistic buying, and that means our suppliers have a new avenue to showcase their products.”

Each Grocery Outlet store features more than 500 “NOSH” items—products that fall under the natural, organic, specialty and healthy labels. And as the trend of consumers’ desires for healthier products continues its rise, RangeMe suppliers are in prime position to fulfill those needs, says the company.

“By partnering with RangeMe, we can continue grow and strengthen our supplier relationships, and already we’ve discovered products that we feel will meet our consumers’ demands and expectations,” Wilson says. “And through this partnership we are furthering how we differentiate from other retailers, and securing our firm position within the grocery industry.”

With a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee on products from Grocery Outlet, and a promise to suppliers to bring them an easy way to connect with buyers from RangeMe, the new partnership is sure to prove advantageous for all parties involved, the company adds.