The Navajo Nation has even more access to healthy, nutritious food choices now that Bashas’ Diné Markets revealed its newly-renovated Tuba City, Arizona, location at Highways 160 and 264. In addition to extensive upgrades that were made to all areas of the store, Bashas’ introduced a larger produce department along with an increased amount and variety of healthy meal options.

Bashas’ celebrated the improvements with the community during a grand reopening celebration Dec. 5 that included a series of healthy food demonstrations and sampling throughout the store. In addition, customers enjoyed free hot dogs, chips and drinks, all served outside of the store entrance.

The newly-remodeled store features a variety of expanded offerings, including: