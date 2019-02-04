The Navajo Nation has even more access to healthy, nutritious food choices now that Bashas’ Diné Markets revealed its newly-renovated Tuba City, Arizona, location at Highways 160 and 264. In addition to extensive upgrades that were made to all areas of the store, Bashas’ introduced a larger produce department along with an increased amount and variety of healthy meal options.
Bashas’ celebrated the improvements with the community during a grand reopening celebration Dec. 5 that included a series of healthy food demonstrations and sampling throughout the store. In addition, customers enjoyed free hot dogs, chips and drinks, all served outside of the store entrance.
The newly-remodeled store features a variety of expanded offerings, including:
- A larger produce department with more space and variety, featuring easier access to grab-and-go options like pre-cut fruit, along with a new salad case, a new wet rack, a new floral case, and new dry good and refrigerated cases;
- A natural choice section featuring healthy food choices near the front of the store;
- An expanded meat department that will offer carne asada and other service meats, a new open meat case, some new self-serve meat cases, and increased space and variety for frozen meats;
- New, larger self-serve refrigerated cases in the deli department, with an expanded variety of grab-and-go items;
- A dedicated aisle featuring pallets of low-price items;
- A wider selection of dairy, wall deli and frozen food options;
- Enhanced self-serve cases in the bakery department for easier access to pastries, baked goods, breads and donuts, along with a new frozen bakery section for ice cream cakes and an area where customers can watch cake decorators at work;
- Comfort and convenience improvements, such as new décor and aisle signage throughout the store, remodeled and expanded restrooms, new registers, a new customer eating area and a new Western Union window and office for convenient check cashing; and
- Environmentally-friendly enhancements such as stained cement floors, refrigeration improvements, and a conversion to LED lighting for reduced energy usage.
