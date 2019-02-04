Operations Store News West

Bashas’ Diné Markets Celebrates Fully Remodeled And Remerchandised Tuba City Store

February 4, 2019
Bashas' Diné Markets exterior

The Navajo Nation has even more access to healthy, nutritious food choices now that Bashas’ Diné Markets revealed its newly-renovated Tuba City, Arizona, location at Highways 160 and 264. In addition to extensive upgrades that were made to all areas of the store, Bashas’ introduced a larger produce department along with an increased amount and variety of healthy meal options.

Bashas’ celebrated the improvements with the community during a grand reopening celebration Dec. 5 that included a series of healthy food demonstrations and sampling throughout the store. In addition, customers enjoyed free hot dogs, chips and drinks, all served outside of the store entrance.Bashas' Diné interior

The newly-remodeled store features a variety of expanded offerings, including:

  • A larger produce department with more space and variety, featuring easier access to grab-and-go options like pre-cut fruit, along with a new salad case, a new wet rack, a new floral case, and new dry good and refrigerated cases;
  • A natural choice section featuring healthy food choices near the front of the store;
  • An expanded meat department that will offer carne asada and other service meats, a new open meat case, some new self-serve meat cases, and increased space and variety for frozen meats;
  • New, larger self-serve refrigerated cases in the deli department, with an expanded variety of grab-and-go items;
  • A dedicated aisle featuring pallets of low-price items;
  • A wider selection of dairy, wall deli and frozen food options;
  • Enhanced self-serve cases in the bakery department for easier access to pastries, baked goods, breads and donuts, along with a new frozen bakery section for ice cream cakes and an area where customers can watch cake decorators at work;
  • Comfort and convenience improvements, such as new décor and aisle signage throughout the store, remodeled and expanded restrooms, new registers, a new customer eating area and a new Western Union window and office for convenient check cashing; and
  • Environmentally-friendly enhancements such as stained cement floors, refrigeration improvements, and a conversion to LED lighting for reduced energy usage.
