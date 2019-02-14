Thorntons Completes Sale To Arclight Capital And BP

Thorntons LLC has closed on the sale of Thorntons Inc., the company said in an announcement this week, finalizing the acquisition by a joint venture between Arclight Capital Partners and BP. The acquisition was made final on Feb. 11, 2019.

Simon Richards, former head of regional development of BP Products North America, will serve as the new CEO of Thorntons LLC.

All existing c-stores will continue to operate under the Thorntons name and will retain Thorntons’ team members throughout the regions they serve, including those working out of the store support center in Louisville, Kentucky.

Based in Louisville, Thorntons operates 191 stores that provide fresh foods, beverages and fuel in six states: Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee and Florida.

“My family and the Thorntons team are incredibly proud of the company we have built over the last 47 years. While we are proud of where we are today, our vision extends well beyond 191 stores in 6 states and we know this new joint venture will help us to accelerate store growth and serve even more guests every day,” said Matt Thornton, chairman and CEO of Thorntons, in a December statement announcing the planned sale. “We are excited to begin this new chapter and are pleased that we are able to take these next steps in our hometown working with our existing team. This partnership is a win-win for everyone involved.”