West Bridgewater, Massachusetts-based Cheer Pack North America (CPNA) is offering a new type of packaging—a spouted premade pouch specifically designed to meet the needs of today’s consumers.

Cheer Pack pouches are portable, safe, offer a lower carbon footprint than other packaging types and are ideally suited for e-commerce.

They will be available for view at the Natural Products Expo West March 6-9 in Anaheim, California.

“We look forward to meeting with food, beverage and personal care industry innovators at the Expo to share our latest pouch innovations, and to discuss how our new Cheer Pack Innovation Center (CPIC) enables our clients to quickly, efficiently and safely create custom-designed innovative flexible packaging solutions,” said Al Madonna, director of Marketing at CPNA.

The CPIC is a research and development incubator that enhances the speed-to-market of clients’ innovative flexible packaging ideas. The CPIC, which also functions as an in-house equipment training support center, is designed to provide development and testing of films, resins and additives for designing and manufacturing flexible pouches, spouts and caps for food and non-food applications.

The equipment in the CPIC includes a filling machine, an SLA machine for rapid 3D prototyping, a pouch film sealer and an injection-molding machine. CPNA researchers also use the facility as a laboratory for new product development.

The CPNA corporate video, “Innovation That Stands Up to Stand Out,” highlights the key processes that occur in its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility including pouch conversion, injection molding, spout sealing, quality assurance and shipping from the distribution center. The video also features a look into its innovation center, an extension of research and development efforts for CPNA and its customers. To learn more, click here to view the Cheer Pack N.A. Corporate Video.

CPNA is the leading manufacturer of spouted pouch packaging in North America. The company is a fully integrated manufacturer of injection molded parts, flexible pouches and pouch filling equipment.