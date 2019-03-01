Gelson’s To Transform Del Mar Bakery Into Little Cakes Kitchen

Having opened its first-ever store in San Diego County, California, three years ago in January 2016, Gelson’s will celebrate another milestone when it transforms Gelson’s Del Mar in-house bakery into a Little Cakes Kitchen in early March.

Marking a new partnership for Gelson’s, Little Cakes has gained fans in Northern San Diego County since launching in 2010. The family-owned and operated bakery specializes in an eclectic array of gourmet cupcakes, most featuring Italian buttercream frosting. Its 100-plus rotating flavors include such favorites as Red Velvet, Chocolate Toffee, Lemon Berry, Strawberry Milkshake and Snickerdoodle, as well as two that helped Little Cakes become a repeat Food Network “Cupcake Wars” winner: Tuxedo and The Pearl.

In addition to small cakes (from gender reveal cupcakes with blue or pink buttercream hidden inside to sprinkle “smash cakes” for young kids), Little Cakes offers full-size cakes, cheesecakes, pies, cookies and other baked goods. Special orders are welcome, with vegan and gluten-not-included options.

“We are over the moon about this partnership,” said Don Hein, owner of Little Cakes Kitchen “For me, the name Gelson’s has always been attached to the absolute highest quality products and we are honored to have our bakery serving their customers. It’s very much a dream come true.”

“Little Cakes has an amazing back story—a husband and wife embarking on a new business and, through passion and creativity, building it into a popular brand,” said Gelson’s President and CEO Rob McDougall. “This is a natural partnership for Gelson’s to launch in the San Diego area, and we are excited that our customers will soon be able to walk into our Del Mar store and see Little Cakes inside.”

Gelson’s currently operates 27 full-service specialty grocery stores in Southern California. Each Gelson’s Market features the full amenities of a traditional supermarket, with the local flavor of a neighborhood market. Gelson’s is particularly known for flavorful, hand-selected produce, the best and freshest cuts of meat and seafood, and chef-prepared signature recipes.