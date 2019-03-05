With Glympse, Albertsons Online Shoppers Get Real-Time Order Status

Customers of Albertsons Cos. stores who order online for delivery or pickup soon will be able to track the real time status of their orders. The technology, offered through Glympse, allows customers to receive e-mail or text updates on their order status. Customers can get a link to a live map once their order is en route to track the progress of the delivery truck and exact time of delivery.

Notifications are currently available for delivery customers at Albertsons, Safeway, Jewel-Osco, Vons, Randalls, Tom Thumb and Pavilions. Similar services will be available for Drive Up & Go customers later this spring.

Albertsons Cos. offers grocery delivery in 11 of the top 15 Metropolitan Statistical Areas in the United States currently, operating more than 1,000 home delivery trucks from about 2,000 stores.

Customers can opt for the notifications when placing their orders.

Drive Up & Go service currently is available at more than 250 Albertsons Cos. locations, and the company plans to expand the service to additional stores in 2019.

“We want to make our e-commerce experience as simple and transparent as possible,” said Narayan Iyengar, SVP of digital and e-commerce at Albertsons Cos. “Our partnership with Glympse makes it even easier for customers to get their groceries however and whenever they want.”

The Glympse notifications are not available on orders fulfilled by Instacart.

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons Cos. operates stores in 34 states and the District of Columbia operating under the names of Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs, and New York City-based meal kit company Plated.