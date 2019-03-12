Compass Marketing’s Smart Retail Label Network Utilized By First Retailer

Compass Marketing, a provider of marketing and technology solutions, announced that Leeward Market is the first retailer using the Smart Retail Label (SRL) Network in the store allowing customers to communicate directly with the brands they are considering for purchase. Both companies are located in Annapolis, Maryland.



Leeward Market has attached SRL tags to products so shoppers can discover information about the retail products they want to purchase with a simple tap of their smartphone—without an app. From ingredients and allergens to sustainability and nutritional information, the SRL Network allows shoppers to find information about products.



Bill and Michelle Kirby, owners of Leeward Market, said they decided as a family to strengthen their connection to the neighborhood by giving as much information as possible about the products they sell.

“Take, for instance, a product we sell, homemade biscotti from The Samaritan Women Bakery, a wonderful local bakery with a great story,” Michelle Kirby said. “Now our customers can learn about their story and their charity in one second with the simple tap of their phones.”



John White, CEO of Compass Marketing, said, “Until today, consumers paid the price as even the biggest brands were forced to work with large search and social media technology companies to reach their audience. Distributing important information directly from brands to consumers, without a Facebook or Google in the middle, will bring down costs for brands and ultimately reduce prices for consumers. In addition to cost benefits, consumers and Congress are concerned about personal data leaking out when brands communicate through third parties. I’m proud to be a part of this new direct to consumer revolution. D2C just makes good sense.”

Compass is a marketing and technology solution company for the CPG industry.

Leeward Market Cafe & Grocery reopened under new owner’s Bill and Michelle Kirby in June of 2014.