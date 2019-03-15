California Sun Dry Foods Introduces Sun-Dried Tomato Bruschetta

California Sun Dry Foods has introduced a new appetizer, Sun-Dried Tomato Bruschetta.

The Sun-Dried Tomato Bruschetta is made of fresh tomatoes, diced onions, an herb blend and the company’s signature sun-dried tomatoes. It is the first ready-made appetizer for the company.

“We’re excited to expand our segment in the produce category,” said Charles Olin, VP of sales and marketing at Saco Foods LLC, which is based in Middleton, Wisconsin. “We’ve come up with a recipe that meets shoppers’ snacking needs, making it easy to enjoy a fast and healthy bite or serve to a crowd.”

Saco Foods acquired California Sun Dry in January.

“We approached the creation of this product by looking at what is trending in consumer purchasing and came up with a solution that meets the growing interest in healthy diets and elevated snack platters. It appeals to ingredient-conscious consumers at a price that is accessible to all,” said Pam Statz, VP of sales at Saco Foods.

Suggested retail price for California Sun Dry Sun-Dried Tomato Bruschetta is $4.49 per 9-oz. jar. It is shipped in a six-count case.

Founded in 1991, California Sun Dry supplies shelf-stable sun-dried tomato products that are sold through supermarkets, mass retailers and club stores in the U.S. and Canada. The company offers both jarred and bagged sun-dried tomato products.

Saco Foods is a distributor of specialty consumer packaged goods, selling primarily to supermarkets and mass retailers in the U.S. Saco’s primary products include Dolci Frutta chocolate dip and Saco Pantry baking ingredients.