Harris Teeter To Reopen Former Williamsburg Farm Fresh

Harris Teeter is hosting a grand opening for its new store in Williamsburg, Virginia, in April.

The store is in the Governor’s Green Shopping Center on John Taylor Highway. This is the fourth of the former Farm Fresh stores Harris Teeter purchased in May, 2018, to open under the Harris Teeter banner.

The 55,000-s.f. store will feature signature Harris Teeter amenities, including ExpressLane Online Shopping, a hot foods bar, salad bar, a sub shop and fresh sushi.

The grand opening begins with a ribbon-cutting at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, April 3.

The location features expanded full-service butchers market with Rancher Beef and HT Reserve Angus Beef; fresh store-made sausage, burgers and chicken kabobs; full-service Fishermans Market; full-service floral department; Farmers Market produce; salad bar; full-service Fresh Foods Market Deli/Bakery; sushi; self-serve olives; a hot foods bar; a wing bar; a nut-grinding station; bulk nuts and candy; beer and wine; and pharmacy. The store also offers ExpressLane online shopping, a Red Box DVD rental kiosk, an ATM and a Starbucks.

The new Williamsburg store will be open 5 a.m.-midnight daily. Its pharmacy will be open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m.- 9 p.m.; Sundays 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Harris Teeter has headquarters in Matthews, North Carolina, and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. It employs approximately 30,000 associates and operates 248 stores and 14 fuel centers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida and the District of Columbia.

Harris Teeter also works to be a community partner by supporting local schools and youth sports organizations, among other non-profit organizations. Each year, the Harris Teeter Corporate Contributions Committee reviews thousands of requests and directs donations to make a positive impact for community groups.

In addition to its retail stores, Harris Teeter also owns grocery, frozen food, and perishable distribution centers in Greensboro and Indian Trail, North Carolina, as well as a dairy in High Point, North Carolina.