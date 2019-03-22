Stryve Biltong Names Its First Chief Marketing Officer

Stryve Biltong has appointed Jaxie Alt the company’s first chief marketing officer (CMO).

“We’re thrilled to welcome Jaxie to the Stryve leadership team,” said Joe Oblas, co-founder of Stryve Biltong. “Her creative abilities coupled with her results-driven background and passion are exactly what we need to take Stryve Biltong to the next level.”

Alt brings extensive food, beverage and consumer package goods marketing expertise to Stryve, including roles at Taco Bell and more than 17 years at Dr Pepper Snapple Group, where she served as co-CMO responsible for more than $8 billion in retail sales. She has a track record of delivering revenue and earnings growth outperforming competitors through the use of breakthrough creative consumer insights, data analytics and innovative media strategies, according to Stryve.

“I feel so lucky to have found a company where I believe deeply in the products, the people, and the company purpose,” Alt said. “Stryve is on a mission to help Americans snack better by introducing them to the ultimate clean protein snack: Stryve Biltong. It’s high in protein, low in sugar, made with just a few ingredients and tastes amazing. I’ve loved the products and the brand since I discovered them and I am thrilled to be joining the Stryve team.”

Based in Plano, Texas, Biltong was founded by former NFL first-round draft pick Gabe Carimi and sports nutrition titans Ted Casey, founder of Dymatize, and Joe Oblas, who founded Prosupps to provide a convenient snack that has no sugar and high levels of protein. The snacks are made with clean ingredients and no additives.