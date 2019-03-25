QFC Is First Kroger Division Eliminating Single-Use Plastic Bags

QFC is the first division of The Kroger Co. to no longer provide single-use plastic bags to customers beginning April 1.

Throughout the month of April, QFC will donate $1 for each reusable bag sold in its stores to worldwide nonprofit The Nature Conservancy.

“With Earth Day approaching, we realized this was the perfect opportunity to accelerate the removal of single-use plastic in our stores and take the next bold step in our Zero Hunger | Zero Waste journey,” said Suzy Monford, president of QFC. “We listen closely to our customers and our communities, and we agree with their growing concerns about use-once, throw-it-away plastic bags. This is why we are leading the change and inviting our customers to join us as we help to create zero waste neighborhoods.”

All QFC stores will offer reusable bags for sale with displays highlighting the $1 donation to The Nature Conservancy for each reusable bag purchased in April, up to $10,000. QFC will also continue to offer customers the ability to recycle plastic bags.

In August 2018, Kroger announced a national plan to eliminate single-use plastic bags in all stores as part of its Zero Hunger/Zero Waste initiative to end hunger in the communities it serves and eliminate waste across the company.

In the announcement, QFC committed to be Kroger’s first market to make the complete transition.

Some estimates suggest that 100 billion single-use plastic bags are thrown away in the U.S. every year. Currently, less than 5 percent of them are recycled annually in America and they are the fifth-most common single-use plastic found in the environment by magnitude.

The Kroger Co. employs nearly half a million associates who serve nine million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banners.