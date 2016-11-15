Publix and H-E-B boast the most loyal customers. That’s according to a new study from Temkin Group.

The Temkin Loyalty Index (TLi) evaluates customer loyalty for 294 companies across 20 industries. It’s based on a study of 10,000 U.S. consumers.

Supermarkets are the only industry with an average TLi in the “strong” range. At the other end of the spectrum, TV service providers, internet service providers, health plans and wireless carriers are in the “weak” range.

Lakeland, Florida-based Publix and H-E-B, headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, rank No. 1 and 2, respectively, on the list. Others ranking in the top 20 that the study groups within the “Supermarkets” industry include: No. 4, Wawa Food Markets; No. 12, Aldi; No. 15 (tie), Kroger, Trader Joe’s and ShopRite; and No. 20, Wegmans.

According to Bruce Temkin, managing partner of Temkin Group, “Customer loyalty is getting even harder to earn, but it’s worth the effort if you get it right.”