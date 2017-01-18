Backyard Farms Taps Greenhouse Veteran As Head Grower

Backyard Farms of Madison, Maine, the largest grower of year-round tomatoes in New England, has appointed Tony Croft Stevens head grower. He will oversee the entire growing operation to ensure the consistent, year-round quality of Backyard Farms tomatoes in the company’s 42-acre greenhouse.

Stevens has 18 years of greenhouse growing experience and most recently was senior grower with Windset Farms in Santa Maria, California.

“The head grower position is an important, highly visible role in our greenhouse and a critical component of our leadership team,” said Backyard Farms President Stuart Jablon. “In addition to his proven track record of excellence and productivity, Tony shares our company values and understands our vision to be the most trusted brand in America. I’m confident in his ability to manage and develop our people as well as our crop, and I look forward to seeing our company gain from his considerable experience and fresh perspective.”

Stevens has held senior leadership positions at other commercial greenhouses, including hydroponic tomato producer Colorado Greenhouse, Eurofresh Farms and Nature Sweet Farms.