Mid-Atlantic Farm Food Distributor Earns SQF Certification

The Common Market of Philadelphia recently earned SQF Level 2 certification by the Safe Quality Food Institute (SQFI). The nonprofit local food distributor audit scored “excellent,” SQFI’s highest rating.

SQF certification is based on standards created by the Global Food Safety Initiative, a food industry program designed to reduce the incidence of food-borne illness with third-party validation that food has been handled using the highest possible food safety practices at every point in its journey from farm to table. The Common Market’s certification is in the wholesaling and distribution of produce and other food.

“This certification demonstrates our commitment to food safety and puts us on the cutting edge of this issue for a local food hub,” said The Common Market founder and COO Tatiana Garcia-Granados. “It also proves that locally sourced, sustainable farm food can meet the highest global food safety standards, even as it positively impacts local environments, economies and health.”

The Common Market worked more than a year to boost its already NSF International-certified food safety practices to meet SQF standards in food safety training, hazard analysis, allergen prevention, site security, crisis management, waste disposal, sanitation and other areas. For example, the distributor can trace the whereabouts of individual cases of every product from the time it is picked up at the farm to when it’s delivered to a store. There is a continuous cold chain and the temperature of all products are monitored at every stage. All Common Market employees meet weekly for food safety refresher training.

The Common Market also has worked with its farmer-suppliers to comply with new, more stringent federal food safety standards required by the Food Safety Modernization Act. As of August 2016, all of The Common Market farms in the Mid-Atlantic were certified by the USDA-compliant, third-party Good Agricultural Practices food safety program.

“We all want our food to be safe,” said Garcia-Granados. “But positive moves toward more stringent food safety standards can have an unintended negative effect on small farmers.

“One major reason we sought SQF certification is to make sure our small farmers aren’t cut out from doing business with these large food buyers and that those they serve don’t miss out on the opportunity to enjoy local, fresh and healthy fruits and vegetables.”