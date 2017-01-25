Saint Joseph’s University’s Academy of Food Marketing will welcome Chef Robert Irvine, star of Food Network’s “Restaurant: Impossible” and “Dinner: Impossible,” on Feb. 28 as he hosts the school’s Food Marketing Educational Foundation fundraiser. The event will be held from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Fretz Kitchen Showroom on the Philadelphia Navy Yard. Tickets are $149 per guest.

This is the second time Irvine has partnered with Saint Joseph’s to host a fundraiser for the Food Marketing Educational Foundation, a nonprofit organization that supports student scholarships. In 2015, more than 200 guests joined the chef for an event at the Fretz Kitchen Showroom, raising more than $10,000.

Attendees this year will spend the evening learning, cooking, eating and networking with food industry partners. Irvine will judge a friendly retail cooking competition as well as give out samples from his new Signature Sidekicks line and take photos with guests. Donors also can view cooking demonstrations, participate in wine and beer pairings and meet plenty of other food lovers, according to organizers.

“We hope to raise funds for scholarships for food marketing students along with an awareness of our excellent and unique food marketing program,” said Eileen Acello, director of development and recruitment for the Academy of Food Marketing. “We want more of the food industry to seek out our students for internships, co-ops and full-time positions.”

This year’s fundraiser is expected to draw more than 200 guests, from retailers, consumer packaged goods companies and wholesalers to food brokers and foodies.