ShopRite Debuts Free Health Programs And Services For Shoppers

ShopRite in Keasbey, New Jersey, is offering free support groups, complimentary dietitian services and ongoing cholesterol/glucose health screenings as part of its increased health and wellness education efforts in 2017.

“We’re excited to offer these programs to our shoppers, our associates and our local communities,” said Natalie Menza-Crowe, MS, RD, director of ShopRite’s Health and Wellness department. “We want our customers to know that we’re committed to helping them accomplish their individual health and wellness goals, and we’re going to be with them every step of the way.”

While specific program offerings, dates and times vary from store to store, Menza-Crowe suggests that interested participants speak to their store’s dietitian or go online to ShopRite.com/wellness for more information.

“Our programs are designed to educate, inform and inspire our shoppers to live their best lives,” Menza-Crowe said. “We’ve brought together our team of in-store dietitians, chefs and pharmacists to create a comprehensive assortment of health and wellness services, and we’re proud to offer them to our customers.”

Upcoming classes and services will focus on issues such as weight management, diabetes and cholesterol screenings, dietitian services and culinary workshops.