New Clear TruVue Cans May Reinvent How We See The Center Store

With more than 47,000 products competing for attention in the average supermarket, standing out from the crowd is increasingly important.

That’s according to packaging company Sonoco, which has launched the TruVue clear can—a “revolutionary alternative to the traditional metal can”—alongside its first corporate partner, McCall Farms. New Glory Farms Slow-Cooked vegetables were introduced by McCall Farms exclusively in more than 400 Harris Teeter and Ingles stores in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic.

Typically, foods like fruits, vegetables, soups and sauces are sold in traditional metal cans in the center of the store, which itself is losing share to the perimeter. The TruVue can enables Sonoco’s customers the opportunity to reinvent their brand without reinventing their production process, says Sonoco.

The can uses Sonoco’s patented freshlock technology and is made of an engineered, multi-layer plastic substrate, allowing consumers to see the product inside. It also incorporates an EZ-open lid and metal bottom. TruVue has been commercially tested and proven to withstand the rigors of many retort processes, which demand performance in high-temperature and high-pressure environments, while maintaining its shape and seal integrity, according to Sonoco. Additionally, the TruVue can runs on existing filling equipment currently in use for traditional metal cans, thereby minimizing capital investment while delivering a merchandising advantage, according to Sonoco.

The seven varieties of new Glory Farms vegetables use a slow-cooked process that takes three times longer than the normal canned vegetable cooking process. Cooking slower and at lower temperatures locks in the flavors of the vegetables, and the new pop-top can adds convenience to preparing meals and side dishes, according to the brand. Glory Farms Slow-Cooked varieties include: Garbanzo Beans, Pinto Beans, Green Lima Beans, Light Red Kidney Beans, Dark Red Kidney Beans, Great Northern Beans and Blackeye Peas.