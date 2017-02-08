Asian grocery store chain Uwajimaya will get a new leader later this month, and it’s someone who is very familiar with the business: Denise Moriguchi, whose grandfather founded the company nearly 90 years ago, selling fish cakes from the back of a truck in Tacoma.

Today, the company has four Pacific Northwest retail locations in Seattle, Bellevue and Renton, Washington, and Beaverton, Oregon. It plans to open a fifth location—a smaller-format unit called Kai Market—this spring in Seattle’s South Lake Union neighborhood. The company also operates a wholesale division called Food Service International and a development business.

Moriguchi, 40, the first in her family to earn an MBA, will become CEO on Feb. 24 as her aunt—72-year-old Tomoko Moriguchi-Matsuno—steps down as chief executive.

According to Seattle Times and San Francisco Gate reports, Moriguchi was not a “shoo-in” for the CEO job.

As the news outlets report: “Growing up, she helped bag groceries at the store over the busy holidays. She also worked there for a year after graduating from college, doing different projects such as evaluating selling through Amazon.

“But she stepped away from Uwajimaya for many years, working in brand management for Bayer HealthCare. She returned to Uwajimaya in 2013 after earning her MBA from MIT’s Sloan School of Management.

“‘I had to explore what else was out there to really know I wanted to be here,’ she said of returning to the family company, where she became its marketing director.

“Uwajimaya’s board had started its search for the next CEO a few years before, hiring an outside firm to assess potential candidates among the next generation of family candidates—about 37 people in all, including spouses.

“Of the 37, about 17 said they wouldn’t mind being considered for the position. By the time Moriguchi returned to the company, she was one of four family candidates remaining.

“She was eventually chosen for CEO in part for her educational background and because ‘she really thinks out far ahead and is careful about using her leadership role to empower others,’ said James Warjone, chairman of Uwajimaya’s board.

“‘She’s someone who is very strategic in her thinking,’ he added.

“What’s more, ‘she’s highly regarded in her family,’ said Warjone, the first outsider to serve as Uwajimaya chairman. ‘She’s someone who is a very good listener and is trusted by not only the family but also the employees.’

“All those skills were important because, as head of a family-owned company, ‘you end up leading the family,’ Warjone said. ‘It’s more than just running a company.’

“Among the third generation of Moriguchis, including spouses, about 10 work at Uwajimaya, in roles including director of development and manager of the Bellevue store.”

Moriguchi says she wants to expand the company, the reports say.

“But before she does that, her first task as CEO will be to come up with a brand strategy and strategic plan to define the company for itself and for a city that’s changing rapidly, with big influxes of newcomers who may not know anything about Uwajimaya.

“‘How are we going to grow?’ she asked. ‘Are we an Asian store? Or a quality seafoods, produce, meats store?’

“Moriguchi…says she wants to do ‘more visioning, forecasting, planning.’ She’s just hired a brand strategy agency.

“Uwajimaya will always serve the Asian market, she said. But her concern with branding the company as such is that ‘I don’t want people to think they can come here only if they’re making Asian food. You could be making grilled salmon with asparagus. And we have such good seafood, produce, meat.’

“’I want to get everybody on the same page about what’s our company, what’s our vision,’ she said.”

Kai Market by Uwajimaya

The first Kai Market by Uwajimaya will boast about 5,500-s.f. inside the ground floor of 400 Fairview. Kai Market, Uwajimaya’s newest market concept, will focus on fresh seafood and authentic Asian flavors. This boutique specialty food store will feature local and international products, as well as grab-and-go bites inspired by the sea. The store will feature a live tank teeming with crab, lobster and oysters, in addition to a master fishmonger to assist with the selection of the perfect fillet or sashimi cut, according to the company.

“Kai Market is about options. The lunch crowd can stop in for a hand-crafted bento box in the dining area, while the after-work crowd can take home fresh seafood and a carefully curated selection of quality Asian products for which Uwajimaya is known,” said Moriguchi. “We were excited to try something new and loved the idea of a store with a smaller, more intimate footprint in a growing, vibrant neighborhood like South Lake Union.”

Designed to capture the spirit and energy of an open-air market, the ground-floor experience at 400 Fairview has been touted as one of the 17 most anticipated market food halls in the country. In addition to the new Kai Market, the curated market hall experience features food, drink and more from Caffe Ladro, Meat & Bread, Juicy Café and Verde & Co.

400 Fairview is headquarters of Tommy Bahama, Impinj and Car Toy’s/Wireless Advocates. Plans for 400 Fairview were first revealed in January 2012—a 13-story tower with 320,000 s.f. of office space and 17,000 s.f. of ground-floor retail, targeting LEED Platinum certification.

With the addition of Kai Market, 400 Fairview’s market hall currently is 89 percent leased, with just less than 2,000 s.f. left in the building.