Gulf Oil is launching a new mobile payment application, Gulf Pay.

The service will enable customers to travel to the nearest Gulf gas station, pay for fuel at the pump and purchase products inside the convenience store utilizing a mobile payment technology. Users also can use the app to locate the closest Gulf station, access live pricing and reliable directions, and view station offerings.

“Customer experience is a priority at Gulf as we aim to constantly evolve with our customers’ needs,” said Todd O’Malley, chief commercial officer at Gulf Oil. “Mobile payment technology is changing the retail experience, and the Gulf Pay app enhances transaction security and further delivers on our commitment to provide high-quality products and services in a fast and convenient environment.”

Margaret McDonnell, senior director of Credit Card Operations at Gulf Oil, added, “Gulf has always aimed to remain vigilant in our efforts to prevent fraud at the pumps and in stores while providing our customers with an exceptional experience. Mobile payment is a contact-less transaction, meaning that it is extremely effective against today’s most commonly used fraud techniques.”

The Gulf Pay app also will provide exclusive offers on both fuel and in-store products at participating locations, and will allow customers to tailor in-app preferences to fit their specific needs.

Gulf says it plans to expand the app by teaming up with leading mobile wallets and technologies. Gulf has signed an agreement to partner with MasterCard and will accept MasterPass through the app. This partnership will further improve offerings, capabilities and the payment experience for Gulf and MasterPass customers, according to Gulf.

The pilot program will launch at Gulf retail fuel locations throughout select New England and New York markets in the first half of 2017 with plans to extend the app’s availability into additional markets in 2018.