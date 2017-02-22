New England Food Show Offers Something For All

The New England Food Show (NEFS), which begins Sunday and runs until Tuesday at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, is the largest trade show in the Northeast for food retail and foodservice buyers, as well as hospitality professionals.

The annual show highlights products from the agriculture and forestry; meat, poultry and seafood; food and beverage; tea and coffee; and wine and spirits segments, as well as the organic and natural sector. The three-day show features hundreds of exhibitors, culinary demonstrations and competitions, education sessions, buying specials and new product showcases.

More than 300 exhibitors are expected to attend this year’s event. Show hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 26 and Feb. 27 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 28.

“This is the second year that we’ve had the pleasure of partnering with the National Restaurant Association (NRA) on our annual trade show,” said Bob Luz, president and CEO of the Massachusetts Restaurant Association. “We’re excited to share our biggest show yet, which includes an expanded show floor, enhanced educational programming, a lineup of extremely talented chefs, and other unique events and competitions.”

Mary Pat Heftman, NRA’s EVP of conventions and strategic alliances, added, “Our goal for the 2017 New England Food Show—every year—is to provide foodservice professionals with the insights, connections and knowledge they need to stay competitive and profitable in this fast-moving and ever-changing industry. This is why we’re so excited about this year’s enhanced show. From compelling keynotes to an expanded show floor, and from exciting culinary competitions to a broadened educational lineup, NEFS 2017 has everything a foodservice operation needs to innovate and thrive.”

Keynote speakers

On Feb. 26, Geoffrey Zakarian, chef, host, culinary consultant and restaurateur, will kick off the show, sharing details about his years of experience and lifelong dedication to delivering hospitality experiences. Following his keynote, the “Iron Chef” will sign copies of his latest cookbook, “My Perfect Pantry.”

On Feb. 27, Tom Werner, chairman of the Boston Red Sox and co-owner of Blaze Pizza, will discuss his career in both the entertainment and sports worlds, as well as his instrumental role in delivering three World Series titles to the MLB team and his work with the Home Base program.

On the final day of the show, Feb. 28, the US Foods Traveling Roadshow will co-locate with NEFS. For the first time, NEFS will host a three-day Kids Camp. While parents attend the show, children can enjoy a day of culinary-centric activities, including waiter races, art projects and more. The Kids Camp will be open from 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Feb. 26-28.

Pre-registration for the show is required.