Walmart has added new capabilities to its app that will allow pharmacy and money services customers to skip the traditional checkout line. The new capabilities will start to roll out in March and are anticipated to be available in nearly all of Walmart’s 4,700 stores by fall.

After a one-time set up, pharmacy customers can refill prescriptions, track order status and view pricing and pickup details through the Walmart app. Once their order has been placed through the app, customers can use new express lanes for pickup. They will open the Walmart app and tap “prescription ready for pickup.” Then they enter a PIN or use Touch ID to activate the camera. The next step is to scan the code displayed at the register, connecting the app. Payment is processed via Walmart Pay and an eReceipt is sent to the app and can be viewed at any time.

Customers at nearly 1,200 of the company’s Money Services locations also will be able to use an express lane. Customers enter information in the Walmart app before going to the store. Previously, they had to fill out paperwork inside the store. Once in the store, customers can use the express lane to move to the front of the line. In stores where there isn’t a Money Services desk, customers will use the customer service desk.

Money Services transactions also are completed in three steps. Customers open the Walmart app and tap “money ready to send.” They enter a PIN or use Touch ID to activate the camera and then scan the code displayed at the register to connect to the app. Customers verify their information and pay. A receipt and reference number is sent to the app and can be texted or emailed to the recipient.