Stavis Seafoods Opens Additional Facility In Peabody, Massachusetts

Stavis Seafoods of Boston has opened an additional 40,000-s.f. warehouse facility, located just north of Boston in Peabody.

The new facility will serve as the primary home for the company’s line of frozen seafood products. It will enable the company to put most of its frozen inventory under one roof, improving order fulfillment and warehouse efficiencies, according to the company.

“Stavis Peabody represents a significant upgrade for us and is part of a larger growth strategy,” said CEO Richard Stavis. “It provides us with more freezer space, more pick faces, more docks and better accessibility than we have ever had. These improvements will allow us to pick and stage orders quicker than ever before. It also gives customers an additional location near Boston to pick up fresh and frozen orders, alleviating congestion at our Fresh Center and improving service levels and cut off times across the board.”

Stavis Peabody will now serve as the company’s main facility for frozen items. The Stavis Fresh Center, located in Boston’s Marine Industrial Park, will serve as the main facility for fresh seafood, while the company headquarters will remain on Boston’s historic Fish Pier. Fresh and frozen seafood orders can be put up, wrapped and labeled to be ready for pick up at either location the same day.

The company says the Peabody opening, together with the recent expansion of the Stavis Miami facility and plans for a new Boston headquarters, shows its continued investment to growth and innovation. The Stavis Miami facility was upgraded to include processing capabilities while additional Miami sales staff was added to help serve the growing Southeast seafood market.

Stavis also has finalized plans for a new Boston-based headquarters and processing facility in the Massport Marine Terminal. The facility will be the most technologically advanced and environmentally friendly seafood processing facility in Massachusetts and represents an investment in excess of $40 million at the Port of Boston, making it the largest, seafood-related private investment in the Port’s history, according to Stavis. Groundbreaking for this new building will be this spring.