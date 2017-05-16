Supervalu’s Culinary Circle brand is adding eight new items to its lineup.

Items include:

• Two new cheese stuffed crust pizzas with popular topping combinations: pepperoni and three meat. The new Culinary Circle pizzas feature a mozzarella-filled crust and a hefty amount of premium toppings. The Culinary Circle pizza line includes 28 different pizzas in a variety of styles, flavors and crust types—from thin and flatbread to self-rising, multigrain, biscuit and the new cheese stuffed.

• Three new wing sauces. These flexible finishing sauces are ideal for pairing with chicken tenders, shrimp, or even sautéed beef or pork cubes for a quick appetizer.

◦ Bold & Peppery features a punch of vinegar and cayenne peppers with tomato and molasses;

◦ Parmesan Garlic combines Italian seasonings with Parmesan cheese and garlic for a creamy sauce; and

◦ Asian brings together a blend of chili peppers with honey, rice wine and sesame for a sweet and spicy flavor.

• Three new gelatos: Caramel Cookie Crunch, Mint Fudge and Chocolate Peanut Butter. The new Culinary Circle gelatos feature on-trend flavors while offering a decadent, but lower-in-fat alternative to ice cream, according to Supervalu.

“Consumers are still making time to indulge and enjoy the foods they love, including pizzas, snacks and desserts, even though they are striving to eat better,” said Bekah Swan, VP of private brands at Supervalu. “The Culinary Circle brand seeks to address consumer demand for new, premium products that offer quality ingredients and unique flavors at an affordable price. As a brand committed to helping consumers elevate every eating occasion, we’re excited to be bringing these new additions to the grocery aisle.”

Culinary Circle products are available at Supervalu retail banners, including Cub, Farm Fresh Food & Pharmacy, Hornbacher’s Shop ‘N Save and Shoppers Food & Pharmacy, as well as independent local grocery retailers nationwide.