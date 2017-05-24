Boston-based restaurant group Legal Sea Foods is teaming up with the snack food company Cape Cod Potato Chips for a summer chip promotion.

Legal Sea Foods’ “Fish & Chips” promotion will launch on the first day of summer, June 21, and run through July 19 at its restaurant locations along the East Coast. Guests will get a taste of Cape Cod, as each dish is named for the fishhook-shaped peninsula and made with Cape Cod Potato Chips.

The three restaurant features are: Caped Crudo-sader Nachos ($14.95), tuna crudo atop Cape Cod Potato Chips, peppadew peppers, chives, guacamole and sour cream; the Sandwich Cape Cod ($13.95), named after the oldest town on the Cape, a beer-battered cod sandwich with a Cape Cod Potato Chip coating, bacon, lettuce, tomato and chipotle mayonnaise; and the Corn on the Cod ($22.95), cod baked with Cape Cod Potato Chip crumbs, corn-roasted tomato relish and a carrot cucumber salad. All three dishes will be available at both lunch and dinner.

Legal Sea Foods says its executive chef, Rich Vellante, and his culinary team experimented with countless recipes and kinds of chips and, in the end, came up with dishes that highlighted both the versatility and flavor profile of the Original Cape Cod Potato Chip.

“The chefs at Legal have done a wonderful job in making three unique dishes incorporating our kettle-cooked potato chips. Summer never tasted so good,” said Rod Troni, SVP and chief marketing officer for Cape Cod Potato Chips.

“It’s a fun collaboration between two Massachusetts brands,” said Roger Berkowitz, president and CEO of Legal Sea Foods. “We’ll let the chips fall where they may, but we think our guests will really enjoy these dishes.”