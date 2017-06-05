N.J.-Based Explore Cuisine Forges New West Coast Sales Partnership

Explore Cuisine, a Red Bank, New Jersey-based maker of organic, plant-based and gluten-free pasta, has inked a new West Coast sales and distribution agreement with C.A. Fortune, a consumer products sales and marketing agency that specializes in the natural, specialty and conventional channels as well as bakery/deli.

According to Explore Cuisine, the new partnership will enable it to continue expanding distribution within these channels.

“The partnership with C.A. Fortune represents a powerful opportunity for Explore Cuisine to significantly expand our presence on the West Coast, a vibrant and very important market for us,” said Erika Wasserman, VP of marketing at Explore Cuisine. “I am thrilled to partner with C.A. Fortune. Their experience in sales and customer service is remarkable, making them an ideal partner to help us drive continued growth within the industry.”

Tyler Lowell, managing partner at C.A. Fortune, added, “As a leader and innovator within the organic and gluten-free pasta category, we are thrilled to be partnering with Explore Cuisine. Our client development and customer sales teams are looking forward to being able to further develop and enhance the brand’s visibility and growth across all of the Explore Cuisine platforms on the West Coast.”

Founded in 1977, C.A. Fortune is headquartered in Elk Grove Village, Illinois, with offices in Montvale, New Jersey; Arlington, Texas; Denver, Colorado; Portland, Oregon; Livermore, California; and Playa Vista, California. It operates a full-service agency, comprising sales teams, a marketing and business insights department and continuity retail capabilities. C.A. Fortune offers sales coverage in all 50 states.