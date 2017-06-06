Shipt Gets $40M In Funding To Continue Aggressive National Expansion

Shipt has raised an additional $40 million in financing to help meet its goal of providing grocery delivery service in 100 metro areas within the next year. That is about double the number of areas currently served.

This Series B financing follows $20 million in Series A financing that closed less than a year ago. Both rounds of funding were led Greycroft Partners, with participation from e.ventures and Harbert Venture Partners. The company’s seed round of funding was $3 million.

With offices in San Francisco, California, and Birmingham, Alabama, Shipt serves 47 metro areas and more than 20 million households less than two years after its founding. The company says it delivers “millions” of orders per year. Its membership model and focus is on planned deliveries rather than on-demand, and its average basket size of $110 is more than triple the in-store average, Shipt says.

The service currently delivers from stores including H-E-B, Meijer, Costco, Whole Foods Market and ABC Fine Wine & Spirits. The new funding will be used to “forge new partnerships with retailers and brands” in new markets while it seeks to “preserve its commitment to member satisfaction,” Shipt says.

“At Greycroft, we invest in talented entrepreneurial teams who are attacking big problems,” said Ian Sigalow, co-founder and partner. “Shipt set out to transform the way people think about grocery shopping, and in the process they turned a service that was previously available to only a small subset of the population into an affordable luxury for millions of households. The company has shown an impressive ability to scale as it expands to new markets, and most importantly, it does a phenomenal job of retaining and delighting customers, which is the key factor in every young business.”

The history of Shipt

Shipt launched in 2014 after CEO and founder Bill Smith went to the grocery store with his children; he realized there was a need for an efficient way to grocery shop. Founded in Smith’s hometown of Birmingham, Shipt became an instant hit among busy families who enjoyed the convenience of trustworthy grocery delivery. The San Francisco office was since added.

“Grocery shopping is one of those activities that everyone has to do, but often feels like a chore. Shipt’s goal is to give people back the hours they would normally spend at the grocery store so that they can focus on the things that matter most to them,” said Smith. “Not only is our mission to simplify life for our members, we also aim to create flexible, enjoyable opportunities for our team of thousands of Shoppers. We know that our team’s passion and dedication to providing delightful service is a major key to our success.”

Mathias Schilling, managing partner at e.ventures, said, “Shipt has quickly become a staple in many homes across the country. The company’s rapid growth, winning business model and team, and commitment to delivering a superior customer experience have positioned it as a leader in the grocery delivery market. We look forward to ongoing collaboration with Shipt as we work towards continued scale and success.”

How it works

Through the Shipt app, members browse a selection of groceries, household goods and alcoholic beverages offered by retailers that partner with Shipt. The Shipt app allows members to note any preferences, choose a one-hour delivery window and pay for their order.

Shipt then connects members with a community of Shoppers who hand-pick their items and deliver them as soon as one hour after the order is placed. Shipt memberships are available for an annual fee of $99 and members have access to unlimited free deliveries.