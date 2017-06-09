Weis Markets Partners With Dunnhumby, Aptaris

Enterprise marketing and promotions management provider Aptaris and customer science company dunnhumby will provide Weis Markets with their integrated enterprise promotional planning, price optimization, modelling and forecasting system.

The Mid-Atlantic food retailer chose the solution to help increase sales and loyalty as it bolsters its market position across its 204 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, West Virginia, Virginia and Delaware.

“We strive to deliver an exceptional shopping experience by offering a strong combination of value, service and variety,” said Richard Gunn, SVP of merchandising and marketing at Weis Markets. “The dunnhumby-Aptaris promotional solution will help us to better align and deliver meaningful promotional plans and activity for our customers across all of our markets. We see this as a critical component to help bring our customer’s voice into the entire promotional process, from our initial interaction with our suppliers to the finished weekly circular.”

Dunnhumby customer science and promotional modelling and forecasting capabilities are embedded within the Aptaris enterprise promotional management solution.

Beginning with the initial product deal submission from suppliers through the Aptaris Vendor portal, dunnhumby powers Weis Markets’ ability to model and forecast the effects of promotions on sales and profits, as well as the influence on customer shopping behaviors down to the individual shopper.

Weis Markets now can optimize both base and promotional retails through real-time modelling and forecasting, while gaining insights into the impact of pricing activities on the top and bottom line financials. Activating these insights within the system, Weis Markets now has the ability to create promotional events, including weekly circular ads, with a 360-degree view of the impact on individual category plans across every store, customer and basket in real-time.

“We are excited about our transformative work with Weis Markets and the ability to help them better serve their shoppers’ needs,” said Ted Eichten, price & promotion capability director, North America, for dunnhumby. “By integrating dunnhumby customer-science modelling capabilities within Aptaris, the entire promotional planning process is reimagined. Our clients have seen tremendous results and we are confident that Weis will drive more relevance with their shoppers as they continue to deliver an exceptional shopping experience.”

“Through our end-to-end promotions management solution that integrates dunnhumby’s customer science, Weis Markets can quickly forecast the impact across their promotional performance, execute across all marketing vehicles and downstream IT systems, and make decisions that drive category growth, as well as long-term customer loyalty,” said Aptaris CEO Tom O’Reilly. “This is a real competitive advantage, allowing Weis to maximize promotional investments by understanding and then delivering promotions that meet the needs of their shoppers.”