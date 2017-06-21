The Port Authority of New York & New Jersey, Westfield World Trade Center and GrowNYC welcomed on June 20 the return of the Greenmarket at Oculus Plaza to the World Trade Center area.

The original market, established in the shadow of the Twin Towers in 1984, was forced to close after 9/11.

It was an emotional homecoming, especially for many of the returning farmers who were present on the day of the attacks and who, finally, get to return to the location, according to officials.

“We are thrilled to bring the Greenmarket back to the World Trade Center site. The notion of community is integral to the work we do at GrowNYC, and this reunion of Greenmarket farmers with the community of Lower Manhattan is immensely meaningful. In addition to gaining access to healthy, local products, Greenmarket customers…will once again find comfort in the familiar faces of their favorite farmers,” said Marcel Van Ooyen, GrowNYC president.

The Greenmarket at Oculus Plaza offers fresh, local seafood, breads and pastries, vegetables, orchard fruits and juices, and dairy products.

“The Greenmarket was a key part of the fabric that made up the World Trade Center community and the neighborhood that surrounded it before 9/11,” said Port Authority Executive Director Par Foye. “We’re pleased that the market is now coming home—nearly 16 years after it left—strengthening the menu of fresh, healthy food offered at the site and providing an attractive amenity for those who live and work here.”

GrowNYC’s Greenmarkets work to preserve local farmland, while ensuring that New Yorkers across all five city boroughs have access to fresh, healthy food. A central component of its mission and operations is product integrity: everything sold at market is 100 percent farmer grown, produced, caught or foraged. In addition to operating farmers markets, it works to improve the health of all New Yorkers with a suite of food access strategies aimed at getting the healthiest, freshest food into the hands that need it most.

“Westfield is tremendously proud to partner with The Port Authority of New York & New Jersey and GrowNYC to bring the market back to the World Trade Center,” said William Hecht, COO of Westfield in the U.S. “With more families than ever moving downtown, as well a rising office population, it is exciting to contribute to this neighborhood’s comeback in a lasting and meaningful way. The restored Greenmarket, along with other new programs like Westfield’s film screening series with Tribeca, are helping make Oculus Plaza a true gathering place in Lower Manhattan for community events.”