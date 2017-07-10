Bonacci Joins Weis As VP Of Marketing And Advertising

Ron Bonacci is the new VP of marketing and advertising at Weis Markets. He will have day-to-day oversight of the company’s advertising, marketing and public relations activities.

“Ron Bonacci has extensive experience in managing cross-functional teams in developing and implementing strategies for customer relationship management, marketing and advertising,” said Richard Gunn, SVP of merchandising and marketing. “He will also oversee our growing digital program.”

Prior to joining the company, Bonacci was senior director of marketing at United Supermarkets in Lubbock, Texas. He also worked in similar positions for Food City and S&H Solutions. Earlier in his career, he worked at Kroger in store operations, category management, merchandising and loyalty marketing.

Weis Markets operates 204 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Delaware, Virginia and West Virginia.