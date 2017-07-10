Goya Foods of Jersey City, New Jersey, has launched its “Can Do” campaign, a yearlong series of consumer product promotions and food donations to benefit Feeding America and local food banks.

A minimum of 600,000 pounds of Goya products will be donated to families and people across the U.S. who lack access to nutritious, affordable and culturally appropriate meals.

Each donation will be made in the name of Goya’s retail partners across the country, which also gives supermarkets the opportunity to be part of the new initiative. The Can Do campaign is part of Goya Gives, a national initiative committed to supporting local communities through social and environmental causes.

The Can Do campaign runs through May 31, 2018. Over the course of the year, Goya will feature a different product promotion, including Goya’s Coconut Water during August, and Goya’s Refried Beans and Ready to Eat Red Label Beans during September.

“We have always believed in the importance of helping families in need,” said Goya Foods President Bob Unanue. “Since my grandfather started Goya in 1936, we have worked hard to demonstrate the values we hold true to the foundation of Goya Foods and what better way to give back to our country than with the nourishment of a healthy meal.”

Added Karen Hanner, managing director of manufacturing partnerships at Feeding America, “Feeding America is excited to partner with Goya Foods. With 42 million people in the U.S. facing hunger, we welcome new partners to the table to help us provide more food to people in need.”