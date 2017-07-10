Price Rite Rolls Out ‘Free-From’ Private Label Line

Price Rite Supermarkets has added Wholesome Pantry, a new private-label line of free-from products, including a variety of USDA-certified organic items, to its lineup. The products are available at the chain’s more than 60 stores in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Maryland, Virginia and New Jersey.

The Wholesome Pantry line features food items made with simple, clean ingredients without artificial additives, flavors, colors and preservatives and packaged with easy-to-read labels, according to Price Rite. The line’s organic foods comply with standards set by the USDA National Organic Program.

“Price Rite is committed to providing our customers with outstanding customer service, variety, value and low prices,” said Price Rite President Neil Duffy. “With the introduction of Wholesome Pantry to our stores, we are able to give shoppers accessible, convenient products that they can feel good about giving to their families, without breaking the bank.”

From snacks to frozen foods to pantry staples, Wholesome Pantry extends across the store, with more than 30 products currently available on shelves—including almond butter, peanut butter, milk and a variety of frozen fruit and leafy greens. More products are expected to be introduced over the course of this year.

Price Rite is a sister banner to ShopRite and is operated by retailer cooperative Wakefern, which introduced the Wholesome Pantry brand in its stores late last year.