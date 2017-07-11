Rutter’s Opens Its First Blair County, Pennsylvania, Store

Rutter’s recently opened its first Blair County, Pennsylvania, store—the chain’s 68th overall. The new store is located at 935 Plank Road in Duncansville, a suburb of Altoona.

The Duncansville Rutter’s is 7,850 s.f. and has 16 auto fueling stations and five high-speed truck diesel bays.

The store employs 50 team members and operates 24 hours a day, all year long. The store features an extensive food and beverage menu, a dining area with room to seat 30 guests and free Wi-Fi. The store also has an application in for a beer license and expects to soon open the Rutter’s “29-degree Beer Cave” with an extensive selection of domestic, premium, craft and import brands.

“We are excited to open another location in a new county and market area. Customers have requested we expand into the Altoona area for years, and we are glad we can continue to make it happen with another new store opening,” said Derek Gaskins, Rutter’s chief customer officer.